Turkey Tries To Remain Neutral As Russia’s War Persists

Turkey has proven adept at maintaining neutrality in regards to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. While Ankara has condemned Russia’s “special military operation,” it has also declined to follow the lead of its NATO allies in supporting US-led sanctions on Moscow. According to local experts, its reasons for doing so are both economic and political, and reflect Turkey’s varied approach to its relations with Russia. “Turkey is a neighbor to both countries, with whom it has intense economic relations,” Halil…