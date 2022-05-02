EU Consider Exemptions As Hungary Threatens To Veto Russian Oil Ban

As Hungary threatens to veto a European Union-wide ban on Russian energy products, the bloc is now considering exemptions for Hungary and Slovakia, or a longer timeframe for the two countries to reduce their heavy reliance on Russia. Slovakia and Hungary have been among those EU members staunchly opposed to a ban on Russian oil due to their very high dependence on Russian imports. On Monday, a senior Hungarian government official said that Hungary could be ready to veto an EU embargo on Russian oil imports, Bloomberg reported. Hungarian…