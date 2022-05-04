EU Oil And Gas Spending Has Added $50 Billion To Russia's War Chest

The European Union has paid some $50 billion for oil, gas, and coal imports from Russia since the country invaded Ukraine in late February, Standard Chartered said in a Commodity Roadmap report this week. The data comes from the Finland-based Centre for Research on Clean Air and Energy (CREA). The biggest portion of the payments was for natural gas, followed by oil, and coal imports represented the smallest portion. Citing data about Russia oil revenues from the International Energy Agency, StanChart concludes that on a daily basis, EU energy payments…