China And Saudi Arabia Strengthen Alliance With New Megaproject

Ever since China gave Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) the opportunity to save face after his many unsuccessful attempts to float Saudi Aramco in what was supposed to be a glorious initial public offering (IPO), MbS has been in Beijing’s debt and Saudi Arabia has appeared to drift further into Beijing’s sphere of influence. Last week saw the latest example of this apparent drift, with Aramco’s senior vice president downstream, Mohammed Y. Al Qahtani, announcing the creation of a “one-stop shop” provided…