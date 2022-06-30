Analysts Hike Oil Price Forecast As Supply Concerns Intensify  

Brent prices are expected to average $106.82 a barrel in 2022, the monthly Reuters poll showed on Thursday—and that’s the highest average oil price forecast in the survey so far this year, as the West is scrambling to replace Russian oil supply. In the previous May survey by Reuters, nearly three dozen economists and analysts expected that Brent Crude prices would average $101.89 per barrel in 2022. So far this year, Brent Crude prices have averaged $105 per barrel, while they were at $115 early on Thursday after OPEC+ rubberstamped…