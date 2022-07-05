How Oil Prices Could Hit $65

Oil prices may tumble to $65 per barrel by the end of this year and to as low as $45 a barrel by the end of 2023 if the world enters a recession that would crash fuel demand, according to Citigroup. The bank said in a report on Tuesday, cited by Bloomberg, that the assumptions for this forecast include a global recession, a lack of intervention by OPEC+ or some of its members to boost supply, and a drop in oil investments. “For oil, the historical evidence suggests that oil demand goes negative only in the worst global recessions,”…