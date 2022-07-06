Norway Oil And Gas Strike Ends After Government Intervention

Norwegian offshore oil and gas workers agreed to end their strike after the government intervened to prevent further fallout from the industrial action. The strike could have reduced Norway's gas exports by as much as 60 percent and would have pushed already excessive European gas prices even higher. "Workers are going back to work as soon as possible. We are cancelling the planned escalation," the leader of the Lederne trade union, one of the striking organizations, said, as quoted by Reuters. The Norwegian government stepped in to refer the dispute…