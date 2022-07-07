Shell Reverses $4.5 Billion In Oil And Gas Writedowns

Shell will reverse asset writedowns to the tune of $4.5 billion after it revised its oil and gas price outlook upwards, the supermajor said in a second-quarter financial update. Shell now expects Brent crude to average $80 per barrel in 2023, $70 per barrel in 2024 and 2025, and $65 over the long term. "Aggregate post-tax impairment reversals in the range of $3.5 to $4.5 billion of previously impaired assets are expected in the second quarter, primarily due to changes in commodity price outlook," the company said. Shell also said it expected its…