European Stocks Close Higher Again
Published
European stocks closed higher on Friday, extending recent gains, thanks to a stronger-than-expected U.S. non-farm payroll report for the month of June.Full Article
Published
European stocks closed higher on Friday, extending recent gains, thanks to a stronger-than-expected U.S. non-farm payroll report for the month of June.Full Article
Europe’s main markets rebounded on Friday as automotive and engineering firms helped lead the way.
Asian stock markets rallied modestly. European stocks are trading higher. The Wall Street Futures are also trading in positive..