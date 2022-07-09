Kazakhstan Looks To Diversify Oil Export Routes Away From Russia

Kazakhstan’s president has pleaded for assistance from U.S. companies in developing his country’s energy resources to help consolidate oil export routes circumventing Russia. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made the appeal on July 7, two days after a court in Russia ruled to suspend operations on a pipeline that Kazakhstan uses to export the bulk of its oil. That pipeline rises in western Kazakhstan and runs to a Black Sea terminal inside Russia. Tokayev said he sees the transportation of oil across the Caspian Sea as the most promising alternative.…