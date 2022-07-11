Industrial Bitcoin Miners Grind To Halt In Texas Amid Energy Shortage

Almost all of Texas’ industrial-scale Bitcoin miners have come to a halt as the state tries to stave off power blackouts amid an intense heatwave, Bloomberg reported on Monday. Bitcoin miners, including Riot, Argo, and Core Scientific, have shut down millions of computers in response to the heatwave that is expected to cause blackouts. Those Bitcoin miners were lured to Texas by lower energy bills. Some have estimated that as much as 9% of the world’s cryptocurrency computing power is located in Texas, with America’s largest bitcoin…