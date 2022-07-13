The EU Has Frozen $13 Billion In Russian Assets

European Union member states have so far frozen Russian assets worth $13.8 billion since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders has said. "For the moment, we have frozen -- coming from oligarchs and other entities -- 13.8 billion euros [$13.8 billion], so it's quite huge," Reynders told reporters in Prague on July 12 ahead of an informal meeting of EU justice ministers. "But I must say that a very large part of it, more than 12 billion...is coming from five member states," he added. He did not specify the…