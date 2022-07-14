Low French Nuclear Output Is Bad News For The UK

Low nuclear power generation in France, typically a net exporter of electricity to other European countries, including the UK, is setting off alarm bells in Britain, too. The UK power system faces another winter like the previous one, when supply buffers were too thin and resulted in surging electricity prices, Fintan Slye, director of National Grid ESO, the UK network operator, told Bloomberg. Imports of electricity accounted for 3.4 percent of the British power supply on Tuesday, National Grid ESO said on Wednesday. Natural gas generated 42.9…