Goldman Sachs Remains Bullish On Oil Prices

Goldman Sachs continues to hold a bullish view on oil despite the ongoing market sell-off, reiterating in a note its stance that “the skew to prices from here is squarely skewed to the upside.” Goldman Sachs strategists, including Jeffrey Currie and Damien Courvalin, stress-tested their bullish view and found that despite growing concerns over oil fundamentals, both for higher supply and weaker demand, Brent’s fair value would remain above current market forwards in the second half of 2022 and in 2023. With low inventories…