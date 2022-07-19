Long Term LNG Contracts Are The Future For Natural Gas Markets

Several years ago, the leaders of the European Union sat back contentedly and watched the spot market for the natural gas they had put so much effort into working like a well-oiled machine. Gas was cheap and there was plenty of it to go around. Then, all of a sudden, things changed dramatically. The spot gas market was one of the European Union's great points of pride as it sought to wrest control of its own energy supply from Russia. The EU had snubbed Gazprom's long-term deals, not wanting to get saddled with the obligation to buy Russian gas…