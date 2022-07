As the scorching heatwave in Europe moves northward, Britain is braced for its hottest day on record on Tuesday. After the country experienced the warmest night on record overnight, the daytime temperatures were expected to reach up to 42C, far above the UK all-time high of 38.7C set in 2019. Wales experienced its hottest day on record with 37.1C Monday. The U.K. Met Office issued the first ev