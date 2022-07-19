EU Considers Mandatory Gas Rationing

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, plans to propose emergency powers that would include binding cuts in natural gas consumption in EU member states in case of supply emergencies such as a complete stop of Russian gas, Politico reports, quoting three EU diplomats. Under the plan, EU member states could be given mandatory targets to conserve and reduce gas consumption in the coming months if gas supply shortages worsen. The proposal is expected to be unveiled on Wednesday, when the European Commission will communicate measures…