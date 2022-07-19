Are Oil Prices Set To Rally Once Again?

Are Oil Prices Set To Rally Once Again?

OilPrice.com

Published

While it is always risky attempting to forecast oil prices when volatility is soaring, the recent return above $100 for both WTI and Brent suggests fundamentals might once again be in the spotlight and a sustained price rally could be on the horizon. Chart of the Week - Dropping copper prices are often viewed as a crucial indicator in forecasting a future economic recession, hence the nickname Dr. Copper, and it seems that we have entered exactly that period. - Since April, copper has lost almost a third of its value as inflation is creeping…

Full Article