Canada Plans To Cap Emissions From Oil And Gas Sector

Canada’s federal government proposed on Monday steps to develop an emissions cap for the oil and gas sector, the largest contributor to the country’s greenhouse gas emissions. The plan drew criticism from the government of the key oil and gas-producing province, Alberta, which said it would not accept a plan from the federal government interfering with its ability to develop energy resources. In a discussion document published this week, Canada seeks input by September 30, 2022, on two proposed ways to cap emissions from the oil and…