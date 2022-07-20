Toys R Us Shops in Macy's Are Opening Soon
After nearly a year of preparation, Macy's is opening Toys R Us-branded shops in all of its full-line stores.Full Article
Children's chain recruiting staff for new shops in 2023 after agreement to have presence in all Macy's stores in United States
The in-store shops are set to begin this month and roll out through Oct. 15.