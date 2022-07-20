Putin: Even Launch Of Nord Stream 2 Can't Help With Europe's Gas Shortage

Even if Russia were to start Nord Stream 2 tomorrow, the gas flows through it would be unable to alleviate much of the natural gas shortages in Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, adding that he had warned German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about this. Germany actually never certified the twin link of the Nord Stream pipeline from Russia to Germany. Russia completed the Nord Stream 2 project last year, but Germany halted the certification of the project late in 2021. After Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February 2022, Germany suspended…