U.S. Hopes For Price Cap On Russian Oil By Year-End

The United States hopes that there will be an agreement on capping the price of Russian oil by December, U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said at a security forum on Wednesday. "Our goal is to make sure that as that insurance ban is going into place, we're in a position where there's a price cap that can be joined onto that that is a global one that helps to drive down global energy prices and also allows Russian energy to flow into the market place," Adeyemo told the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado, as carried by Reuters. For weeks,…