Record Profits Could Convince Oil Majors To Hike Dividends

The world’s largest international oil and gas companies are expected to accelerate share repurchases, and some could raise dividends next week when Big Oil is expected to report another very strong quarter. Shareholders could be in for higher returns as Shell, BP, TotalEnergies, Exxon, and Chevron are all forecast to post exceptional and possibly record quarterly earnings for the second quarter due to high commodity prices and multi-year-high refining margins. Some of the top international oil majors have already announced expectations…