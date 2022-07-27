UK Energy Bills To Soar More Than Expected

Energy bills in the UK are set to surge more than expected this winter, with many households struggling to be able to pay them, after Russia further slashed gas deliveries to Europe, sending gas and energy prices for the winter and for next year soaring, UK-based consultancy BFY Group said on Wednesday. Earlier this week, Russia said that gas supply via Nord Stream—the main link between Russia and Germany—would be cut to just 20% of the pipeline's capacity, days after Gazprom restarted the pipeline at 40% capacity after regular…