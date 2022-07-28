UK-GCC Trade Deal Could Be A Boon For Renewables

As part of plans to expand and diversify its global trade partners, the GCC has launched negotiations with the UK on a free trade agreement that is expected to bolster the bloc’s economy, help attract investment and provide greater opportunities for local businesses. On June 22 the two parties officially launched talks on a comprehensive trade deal, with Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the UK trade secretary, meeting with Nayef Falah Al Hajraf, the GCC secretary-general, in Riyadh. Trevelyan then travelled to Dubai to meet with representatives from…