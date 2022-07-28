Grid Constraints Could Lead To Ban On New Housing In West London

London could stall for years new housing developments in three of its West boroughs because the electricity network of the UK’s capital has hit capacity and cannot support new homes in those areas, the Greater London Authority (GLA) has warned in a letter to developers seen by the Financial Times. Commercial properties, housing developments, and industry sites in the boroughs of Hillingdon, Hounslow, and Ealing in West London applying for access to the electricity distribution network will likely wait for years to get new connections to the…