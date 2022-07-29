Exxon And Chevron Smash Profit Records

U.S. supermajors ExxonMobil and Chevron both reported their highest-ever quarterly profits on Friday as oil and gas prices rallied and refining margins jumped to multi-year highs in the second quarter. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) beat analyst expectations and booked second-quarter earnings of $17.9 billion, or $4.21 per share assuming dilution. This is nearly quadruple the $4.69 billion earnings for the second quarter last year, and more than triple the earnings from the first quarter of this year. Exxon’s per share earnings easily beat the analyst…