Is Silver A Better Investment Than Gold Right Now?

Precious metals like gold, silver, and palladium are fighting back hard against the global trend of dropping metal prices. Last month, MetalMiner reported that the global precious metals index fell 3.77% between June and July. On July 20th, however, gold bullion prices began to rise steadily. Shortly after that, silver bullion prices also started an upward trend. Last month, the Fed’s interest rate hikes managed to slightly impact rising inflation, though inflation continues to pose significant challenges. This week, the Fed hiked those rates…