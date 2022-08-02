SEC has filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court against the founders and promoters of Forsage who allegedly fueled a $300 million “textbook pyramid and Ponzi scheme”Full Article
SEC charges 11 individuals over $300M crypto ‘pyramid scheme’
The Cointelegraph
