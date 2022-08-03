Notoriously Delayed Gas Turbine Hasn't Reached Russia Yet

The saga with the notoriously late gas turbine delivery from Canada via Europe to Russia continues, as the turbine needed for a compressor station at the Nord Stream pipeline has not reached Russia yet. The argument over who is shipping the equipment where and who is responsible for the delays has been going on for weeks now. The turbine is currently stranded in Germany. Meanwhile, gas flows from Russia to the EU have slowed. Russia has blamed Western sanctions for the fact that the turbine that was repaired in Canada was returned to Europe but…