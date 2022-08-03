Iranian Official Heads To Vienna To Restart Nuclear Talks

Iran's chief nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, is heading to Vienna in an attempt to revive talks to save a 2015 nuclear accord with global super powers. Iran's Foreign Ministry told state media on August 3 that the talks will be coordinated by the European Union, and that "ideas presented by different sides will be discussed." The EU's lead coordinator for the indirect U.S.-Iranian talks to restore the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and major world powers from 2015 has said the two sides were close to a deal…

