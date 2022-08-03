Can Libya Regain Its Reputation As A Reliable Oil Nation?

Libya’s oil output is finally increasing following the political crisis that restarted earlier this year following the failed Presidential elections of December 2021. The country is now attempting to ramp up its crude production through the summer months. As global demand stays strong and oil prices continue to increase, Libya has repeatedly tried to stabilize its oil production. However, a plethora of challenges has stood in the way of steady oil output in recent years. Now, Libya has the opportunity to regain its title as a major African…