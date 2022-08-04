Can Kuwait’s New Prime Minister Revive The Country’s Shrinking Oil Industry?

Kuwait’s crude oil production has shrunk to around 2.7 million bpd, little in the way of significant new investment has been made into its oil sector in years, and the entire government – including its oil minister - resigned in April. However, a new prime minister has just been appointed - retired general Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah. Will he be the one who engineers the long-envisioned two million barrels per day extra of crude oil production for Kuwait and the supply-crimped world? Just four years ago, the then-chief executive officer…