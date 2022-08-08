UK Electricity Theft Breaks Records As Energy Bills Soar

A record number of people stole electricity in England and Wales last year, according to new figures released by the Home Office. Police forces received 3,600 reports of “dishonest use of electricity” in the 12 months to March 2022, an increase of 13 percent on the previous year and the highest level since records began in 2013. It comes after a protest website launched recently urging people not to pay their electricity bills from October. The average annual UK gas and electricity bill rose from £1,400 in October 2021 to £2,000,…