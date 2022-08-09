TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, August 9
The ongoing corporate earnings season and the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s latest short-term energy outlook report could keep TSX stocks volatile today.Full Article
Continued strength in metals prices could help mining stocks on the TSX open slightly higher today.
RRSP investors can still find top TSX dividend stocks trading at cheap prices today for a buy-and-hold portfolio.