U.S. Gasoline Prices Drop Below $4 For The First Time Since March

The average U.S. gasoline price dropped on Tuesday to below $4 per gallon for the first time since early March this year, as supply has risen and concerns about the economy have grown, data from fuel-savings app GasBuddy showed today. The national average is now back down to $3.99 per gallon for the first time since early March. Gasoline prices have been declining over the past few weeks, and the national average is now $1 a gallon cheaper than it was at its peak at $5.03 on June 14, GasBuddy noted. Falling international crude oil prices have been…