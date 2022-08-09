Germany’s Economy Faces A €260 Billion Blow As Energy Crunch Persists

Germany’s economy will lose over £220bn (€260bn) in added value by the end of the decade, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and skyrocketing energy prices – revealing negative effects on the country’s labor market. According to a study from the Institute of Employment Research (IAB), Germany’s price-adjusted gross domestic product will be 1.7 percent lower next year in comparison with expectations of a peaceful Europe, The study revealed there will be about 240,000 fewer people employed across the country,…