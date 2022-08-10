Sensex, Nifty Slip Ahead Of US Inflation Data
Published
Indian shares opened on a sluggish note Wednesday as investors awaited the release of U.S. inflation data later in the day for cues on the Fed's policy tightening path.Full Article
Published
Indian shares opened on a sluggish note Wednesday as investors awaited the release of U.S. inflation data later in the day for cues on the Fed's policy tightening path.Full Article
Indian shares moved in a narrow range before finishing on a flat note Wednesday.