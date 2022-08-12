Are Oil Prices Set For A Comeback?

Oil prices have given up in recent weeks all the gains they had made since the Russian invasion of Ukraine as market fears of recession intensified. There are signs of slowing economic growth, which could dent oil demand. But oil market participants and analysts are struggling to estimate how much demand could suffer in a recession that will be nothing like the 2008/2009 credit collapse and crisis. Bearish factors are dominating current market sentiment, but some analysts say that paper traders may have already priced in too much fear…