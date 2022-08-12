Gulf Of Mexico Pipelines Could Restart Today

Gulf of Mexico offshore oil producers are working to restart output after damages to a pipeline halted operations at seven platforms, with Reuters reporting that the pipeline could be replaced by the end of today. The Mars and Amberjack pipelines in the Gulf of Mexico that had shuttered earlier in the week could be restarted today, a Louisiana port official Chett Chiasson told Reuters on Friday.The shutdown of the Mars and Amberjack pipelines triggered platform shutdowns on Thursday from Shell, Equinor, and Chevron across seven platforms following…