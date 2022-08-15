Germany Hits 75% Gas In Storage Goal Ahead Of Schedule

Germany reached in the middle of August its target to have its natural gas storage 75% full, two weeks ahead of plans, data from Gas Infrastructure Europe showed. As of August 14, Germany's gas storage sites were just over 76% full, according to the data. Storage capacity in Europe's biggest economy is around 23.3 billion cubic meters (bcm), more than one-fifth of the German consumption of 100 bcm in 2021. The 75% full storage target was set to be reached by September 1, but Germany is now ahead of schedule. The next targets for gas storage…