Germany Will Have Less Than 3 Months Of Gas If Russia Halts Supply

Despite faster storage builds than usual, Germany will only have enough natural gas to cover two and a half months of consumption this winter if Russia completely suspends deliveries, Klaus Müller, the president of Germany's energy regulator, the Federal Network Agency, told Bloomberg this week. Germany targets storage to be 85% full by the beginning of October and 95% full gas storage sites by the start of November. Even at 95% full storage by November, Europe's biggest economy will have two and a half months to cover heating, power, and…