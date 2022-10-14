Russia Protests After Being Booted From Nord Stream Investigation

Russia says it has summoned the ambassadors of Germany, Denmark, and Sweden and handed them notes of protest challenging their investigations into several explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea. Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on October 13 that Moscow will not recognize any "pseudo-results" of the investigations conducted by Western nations if Russia is not allowed to take part in them. "If Russian experts are not allowed to get involved in the ongoing investigative operations, Moscow will consider that the…