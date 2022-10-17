BP Makes Renewable Inroads With Largest Acquisition In Years

BP will purchase US-based biogas producer Archaea Energy for $4.1 billion, BP said on Monday in what would be BP’s largest acquisition in years. The move is also the largest renewable natural gas (RNG) acquisition ever, even topping Chevron’s $3.15 billion purchase of Renewable Energy Group, Reuters said on Monday and is in line with BP’s plans to shift focus away from oil and gas to cut greenhouse gas emissions. Archaea operates 50 RNG and landfill gas-to-energy sites in the United States, although BP has plans to expand its…