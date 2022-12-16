Good News For Energy Investors Even As Oil Prices Fall

Looking back on 2022 in energy, there is one phrase that I, and I’m sure many of you as energy investors, find comes to mind more than any other…I told you so! After a decade or so of underperformance that was sometimes for understandable reasons but sometimes had no detectable basis in logic, energy stocks got their revenge this year. XLE, the biggest energy sector ETF, opened on January 3rd, the first trading day of 2022, at 55.55. That was the lowest traded price of the entire year, with shares in the fund hitting a high of 94.71…