Britain’s First New Coal Mine In 30 Years Draws Criticism From Environmentalists

The U.K. has repeatedly stated that it will no longer use coal to generate electricity starting in 2024, a year earlier than originally planned, in a view to reducing the country’s reliance on coal significantly over the coming decade. However, news that the U.K. will open its first new coal mine in decades has many questioning the seriousness of its climate pledges when it comes to coal. This month, the U.K. approved its first new deep coal mine in 30 years, having closed its last deep pit mine in 2015. The project will cover 23 hectares…