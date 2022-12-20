Oil Markets Cool Down Ahead Of Christmas

OilPrice.com

Oil markets have been relatively quiet this week, with muted trading in both Europe and the Americas ahead of Christmas. - For the first time since World War II, the United States might become a net exporter of crude next year as increasing domestic output will push even more oil toward the country’s terminals. - Back in 2015, U.S. net imports stood at an average rate of 7 million b/d. In November, that figure shrunk to just a little above 1 million b/d amidst increasing exports. - The US Energy Information Administration expects…

