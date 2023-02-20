UK Businesses Face Mounting Energy Costs
The UK government’s support to businesses to cope with the jump in energy bills is set to be slashed significantly from April, which will raise energy costs for industries by around 80% and put British businesses at an even greater disadvantage to compete internationally. The support—in the form of discounts on wholesale gas and electricity prices for businesses—will not be not nearly as generous starting in April as it is now, because the government amended in January the energy bill relief scheme with the purpose…Full Article