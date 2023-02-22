UK Energy Consumers Brace For Hefty Hike Despite Falling Gas Prices

Households face a hefty hike to their energy bills in April, predicts Cornwall Insight, after it warned that the price cap would not fall below the reduced subsidy rate in time for Ofgem’s next update later. Cornwall Insight expects the price cap to fall from its current record rate of £4,279 per year to £3,294 for the three-month window. This would be a steep drop off from current levels, but would still be historically very high – with the price cap moving between £1,000-£1,200 per year prior to the industry…