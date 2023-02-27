Mexico's Oil Giant Reports Staggering Losses

The past several days have been devastating ones for Mexico’s state-run Pemex, which reported three refinery fires last week that have left two dead and more injured, followed by quarterly reporting that downs a tripling of losses against an impossible level of debt and a stark failure to revive output. Pemex released Q4 2022 results on Monday, reporting $9.4 billion in losses in a single quarter, more than triple the losses of the previous quarter. According to Bloomberg, Pemex output fell to 1.62 million barrels per day in 2022,…